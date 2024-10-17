DNA evidence connects suspect to 2008 murder in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police have made an arrest in connection to a 2008 murder thanks to DNA evidence.
44-year-old Jerry Gardner was arrested in Lufkin for the murder of Raymond Hernandez.
Hernandez was found dead inside a burning home on Channing Drive on August 8, 2008.
An autopsy determined that Hernandez was the victim of a homicide.
DNA from a possible suspect was collected at the scene and entered into a database later that year.
In February 2022, genealogical testing of the suspect's DNA was searched at a third-part laboratory.
Grand Prairie police say they found an investigative lead based on the search.
A DNA sample confirmed the lead.
Gardner was arrested on Oct. 4 for his alleged role in the killing.
He was charged with capital murder and is currently in the Grand Prairie Detention Center.
Gardner's bond was set at $1,000,000.