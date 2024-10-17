DNA evidence connects suspect to 2008 murder in Grand Prairie

article

The Brief Grand Prairie police arrested a man in connection to a 2008 murder earlier this month. DNA evidence connected Jerry Lee Gardner to the killing of Raymond Hernandez. Gardner now faces a capital murder charge.



Grand Prairie police have made an arrest in connection to a 2008 murder thanks to DNA evidence.

44-year-old Jerry Gardner was arrested in Lufkin for the murder of Raymond Hernandez.

Hernandez was found dead inside a burning home on Channing Drive on August 8, 2008.

An autopsy determined that Hernandez was the victim of a homicide.

DNA from a possible suspect was collected at the scene and entered into a database later that year.

In February 2022, genealogical testing of the suspect's DNA was searched at a third-part laboratory.

Grand Prairie police say they found an investigative lead based on the search.

A DNA sample confirmed the lead.

Gardner was arrested on Oct. 4 for his alleged role in the killing.

He was charged with capital murder and is currently in the Grand Prairie Detention Center.

Gardner's bond was set at $1,000,000.