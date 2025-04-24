Grand Prairie police shoot and injure female suspect

article

Grand Prairie police shot a woman after she allegedly fired shots at officers.

What we know:

It happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Yellowleaf Drive.

Police said they got a call about a woman who was shooting a firearm in a backyard.

When officers got there, they tried to get her to surrender.

Instead, police said she climbed the backyard fence and fired shots at the officers, nearly hitting them.

Two officers returned fire. One of their bullets grazed her and knocked her to the ground.

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the woman’s name or say whether she’s facing any charges.

It’s not clear if she lived at the location where the shooting happened or if she was in the process of committing a crime.

The officers who shot her have not been identified.