Grand Prairie City Councilman arrested on misdemeanor charges

The Brief Grand Prairie City Councilman Mike Del Bosque turned himself in to police on Wednesday. He faces two misdemeanor charges. Grand Prairie officials have not released details about the incident that led to charges.



Grand Prairie City Councilman Mike Del Bosque has been arrested and charged with two misdemeanors, according to city officials.

Mike Del Bosque mugshot (Source: Grand Prairie police)

What we know:

Del Bosque turned himself in to police on Wednesday. He faces two misdemeanor charges: assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief.

City officials have not released details about the incident that led to the charges. When contacted by FOX 4, a city spokesperson said they would not comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

Local perspective:

Del Bosque has represented District 3 on the City Council since his election in May 2017.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the charges or how they might impact Del Bosque’s position on the council. No additional information has been released.