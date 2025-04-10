Grand Prairie City Councilman arrested on misdemeanor charges
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie City Councilman Mike Del Bosque has been arrested and charged with two misdemeanors, according to city officials.
Mike Del Bosque mugshot (Source: Grand Prairie police)
What we know:
Del Bosque turned himself in to police on Wednesday. He faces two misdemeanor charges: assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief.
City officials have not released details about the incident that led to the charges. When contacted by FOX 4, a city spokesperson said they would not comment further due to the ongoing investigation.
Local perspective:
Del Bosque has represented District 3 on the City Council since his election in May 2017.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led to the charges or how they might impact Del Bosque’s position on the council. No additional information has been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Grand Prairie officials.