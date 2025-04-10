Expand / Collapse search

Grand Prairie City Councilman arrested on misdemeanor charges

By
Published  April 10, 2025 9:03am CDT
Grand Prairie
FOX 4

The Brief

    • Grand Prairie City Councilman Mike Del Bosque turned himself in to police on Wednesday.
    • He faces two misdemeanor charges.
    • Grand Prairie officials have not released details about the incident that led to charges.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie City Councilman Mike Del Bosque has been arrested and charged with two misdemeanors, according to city officials.

Mike Del Bosque mugshot (Source: Grand Prairie police)

What we know:

Del Bosque turned himself in to police on Wednesday. He faces two misdemeanor charges: assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief.

City officials have not released details about the incident that led to the charges. When contacted by FOX 4, a city spokesperson said they would not comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

Local perspective:

Del Bosque has represented District 3 on the City Council since his election in May 2017.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the charges or how they might impact Del Bosque’s position on the council. No additional information has been released.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Grand Prairie officials.

Grand Prairie