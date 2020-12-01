Grand Prairie deputy mayor pro tem dies of COVID-19

article

The city of Grand Prairie announced the death of its deputy mayor pro tem and council member Jim Swafford.

The 84-year-old died at the hospital on Tuesday while battling COVID-19.

Swafford and his wife, Judy, contracted the virus in early October.

The city says his wife died from virus complications weeks after being diagnosed.

“This is a devastating loss for the city, both as a government and as a community,” said Mayor Ron Jensen. “Jim was a force of nature, with a sharp analytical mind, a memory for details, objective decision-making skills, combined with a servant’s heart to help others. The City Council counted on his input, wisdom and blessing of the very intricate and complex nature of city government finances. This virus has taken two close friends from us. Jim and Judy will be greatly missed.”

Swafford spent 20 years as a city council member.