Arrest made in Dallas event center shooting that killed one, injured 4
DALLAS - One person is in custody on a murder charge in connection to a shooting in the Red Bird area of Dallas.
Dallas event center shooting
What we know:
Police arrested 21-year-old Jesus Torres on Monday afternoon.
Dallas Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the Verbazend Creations & Event Venue, near I-20 on W Wheatland Rd. Detectives believe one man opened fire after a fight broke out.
Verbazend Creations & Event Venue shooting in Dallas.
According to police, five people were shot. All were taken to the hospital. One person died and another was in critical condition at the last update.
Torres was one of the people taken to the hospital. He is now in the Dallas County jail. He faces a charge of murder and a bond has not yet been set.
What we don't know:
Police have not said how Torres was injured.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Jail.