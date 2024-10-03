Grand Prairie ISD says suspended superintendent violated policy

There are new developments in the investigation into the Grand Prairie Independent School District’s superintendent.

Dr. Jorge Arrendondo was placed on administrative leave last month after only being on the job for a few months.

School board trustees hired a law firm to investigate allegations against him but never revealed the nature of those allegations.

Then, on Wednesday, the trustees met for three hours behind closed doors to discuss the investigation's findings.

After returning and listening to public comment, they voted 4-2 on a motion stating that Arredondo violated the district’s discrimination, harassment, and retaliation policy.

The board again refused to reveal what the allegations were, frustrating some community members.

"If your investigation has brought forth evidence that this man needs to go, I understand that. But it's going to come out, and it had better rise to that level. Because if this is a back door to remove a superintendent that some of you didn't want, that erodes our faith in you as elected officials," a parent said during public comment.

Not all board members agree that they are making the right move.

"I was asking that Dr. Arredondo be reinstated, that he be allowed to do the job that this board voted 7-0 for him to do," said Trustee Gloria Carrillo.

"We did pick the best superintendent we got out of the information that was provided to us by a search firm. I stand by that. But if someone, as you heard, violates a policy, we stand on policy. This board stands on policy," said Trustee Emily Liles.

Board members mentioned that community members will receive a report, but they didn’t say when.

It’s also unclear exactly what the vote means for Arrendondo and his job status.