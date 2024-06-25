Grand Prairie ISD appoints new superintendent
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Trustees in the Grand Prairie Independent School District appointed a new full-time superintendent.
The school board voted unanimously Monday night to hire Dr. Jorge Arredondo for the job.l
Arredondo has served in public education for 26 years, including as a teacher and a school principal.
He was previously superintendent of the San Juan-Alamo school district in the Rio Grande Valley.
He takes the job in Grand Prairie next Monday.