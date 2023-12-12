Grand Prairie fire kills one, cause under investigation

The Grand Prairie Fire Department is investigating a house fire that killed a man on Monday evening.

The fire department was called to a fire at a single-story home on Park Ridge Drive shortly after 6 p.m. on December 11.

When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting out of the home.

Crews were able to make their way into a bedroom in the home, where they found an adult man.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner will release the man's name once family members are told.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.