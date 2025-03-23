Grand Prairie drunk driving crash leaves 1 passenger dead
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal drunk driving crash that occurred early this morning heading westbound on Interstate 30 near MacArthur Blvd.
Drunk driving incident
What we know:
Just after 5 a.m., a Dodge truck pulling a utility trailer was entering the emergency shoulder to stop and adjust its towing straps when a Nissan passenger car struck the utility trailer from behind.
Traffic investigators determined the driver of a Nissan was allegedly intoxicated and will be charged with intoxication manslaughter once released from medical treatment.
The passenger of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan was injured and taken to the hospital. That person is expected to survive.
The driver of the Dodge truck was not injured, and their identity was not released by police.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office once the family has been notified.
The identity of the driver of the Nissan was not released.
What you can do:
The collision remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.