Grand Prairie drunk driving crash leaves 1 passenger dead

The Brief The Grand Prairie Police are investigating a suspected drunk-driving incident on I-30 around 5 a.m. Sunday. A truck driver pulled over on the emergency shoulder and was struck by a Nissan passenger car. The passenger of the Nissan died at the scene.



The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal drunk driving crash that occurred early this morning heading westbound on Interstate 30 near MacArthur Blvd.

Drunk driving incident

What we know:

Just after 5 a.m., a Dodge truck pulling a utility trailer was entering the emergency shoulder to stop and adjust its towing straps when a Nissan passenger car struck the utility trailer from behind.

Traffic investigators determined the driver of a Nissan was allegedly intoxicated and will be charged with intoxication manslaughter once released from medical treatment.

The passenger of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was injured and taken to the hospital. That person is expected to survive.

The driver of the Dodge truck was not injured, and their identity was not released by police.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office once the family has been notified.

The identity of the driver of the Nissan was not released.

What you can do:

The collision remains under investigation.