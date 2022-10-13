Grand Prairie apartment fire displaces dozens

A 3-alarm fire at a Grand Prairie apartment complex Wednesday night forced dozens of residents out of their homes.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department says they received calls about the fire on the 1900 block of Houston Street just after 8:45 p.m.

When they arrived they saw flames coming from the second floor.

17 units in the apartment complex were affected by the fire.

The American Red Cross responded to help approximately 25 people who could not go back into their homes.

No firefighters or residents were injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.