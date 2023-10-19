Grand Prairie 3-year-old hit by truck and killed

article

A 3-year-old child is dead after being hit by a truck in Grand Prairie.

The Grand Prairie Police Department said it happened Wednesday afternoon on a private drive near New York Avenue and Mirabella Boulevard.

The child apparently ran into the roadway and was struck by a Dodge pickup truck.

The child was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the child’s identity.

The driver of the pickup did stop to help and is not expected to face any criminal charges, police said.