Dallas police searching for vehicle that hit and killed 7-year-old on I-635 service road

North Dallas
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 7-year-old girl hit and killed on I-635 service road

A little girl died after she was hit by two cars on the I-635 service road in front of the hotel where she and her family were staying. Dallas police say one of the cars didn't stop.

DALLAS - Dallas police are asking for help finding a driver who hit and killed a 7 year-old girl earlier this week.

Police say the vehicle struck the girl on the service road of I-635 near Coit Road on Monday at around 12:10 a.m.

The driver left the scene without stopping to help the victim.

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a 2007-2014 Cadillac Escalade or similar vehicle with damage to the front right area and that is missing a headlight.

Police released a stock photo of the car.

Stock photo of Escalade (Source: Dallas Police)

A second vehicle also hit the girl, but that driver stopped and called 911.

Police say the second driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Police sources tell FOX 4 the girl and her family were staying at the Marriott Residence Inn along the highway while their apartment was being renovated. She reportedly wandered out into the service road and was struck. 

The girl’s name will not be released by police due to her age.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.