Grand jury declines to indict former NTX private school employee in child porn case

The Brief A former private school employee was no-billed by a grand jury. Jeremy Henrickson was accused of possessing child pornography, but the grand jury declined to indict him. The school said no students were involved, and the crimes did not occur on school property.



The grand jury declined to indict him on the charges in August.

Grand jury no-bills Jeremy Henrickson

A Tarrant County grand jury returned the no-bill on Aug. 27.

Former private school teacher charged

Henrickson worked for the Newman International Academy, which has campuses in Arlington, Cedar Hill, Fort Worth, Mansfield, and Watauga.

The school system’s police department said he and several other employees were fired over the summer because of an unrelated and ongoing criminal investigation.

During that investigation, they found additional evidence linking Henrickson to child porn.

No NIA students were involved, and the alleged crimes did not occur on school property, NIA police said.