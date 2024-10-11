Former private school employee arrested on child porn charges
MANSFIELD, Texas - A former private school system employee is facing charges for allegedly possessing child pornography.
Police arrested 45-year-old Jeremy Henrickson at a home in Mansfield on Wednesday morning.
Henrickson worked for the Newman International Academy, which has campuses in Arlington, Cedar Hill, Fort Worth, Mansfield, and Watauga.
The NIA website still lists him as an IT manager.
The school system’s police department said he and several other employees were fired over the summer because of an unrelated and ongoing criminal investigation.
During that investigation, they found additional evidence linking Henrickson to child porn.
No NIA students were involved, and the alleged crimes did not occur on school property, NIA police said.