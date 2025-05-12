Grand jury decides not to charge Dallas neurologist in child sex assault case

article

The Brief A Tarrant County grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge a Dallas neurologist with the aggravated sexual assault of a child. Dr. Samir Shah was arrested for the crime this past fall, and his medical license was suspended. His attorneys suggested the false sexual assault claim was related to a custody battle.



A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Dallas neurologist who was arrested last year for the alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child.

What's new:

Attorneys for Dr. Samir Shah said the grand jury issued a no-bill on Friday. That means the grand jury did not find enough evidence to move forward with the charges.

What they're saying:

"I'm not surprised in the least that my client was cleared of all charges," said defense attorney Christy Jack, of the law firm Varghese Summersett. "As I often say, the simplest way to gain an advantage in an ugly custody battle is to make a false claim of sexual abuse. It is the weapon of mass destruction in family courts and, unfortunately, is easily wielded every day across the country. There was no credible evidence to suggest anything other than the fact that Dr. Shah is a devoted father who loves his daughters and has always prioritized their well-being. He now begins the painful process of putting the pieces of his life back together."

The backstory:

Dr. Shah was arrested on Oct. 28, 20024 for the aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended his license in December, citing a threat to public welfare.

Related article

According to public records, Shah had been actively practicing in Texas for 15 years and worked at three or more medical centers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Neither the police nor the medical board released any details about the alleged assault.