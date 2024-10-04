Grand Champion steer crowned at Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction

article

Jade Stone, a senior at Stanton High School, was the proud winner of the Grand Champion steer competition at the 76th Annual Bix Tex Youth Livestock Auction at the State Fair of Texas. The steer, 18-month-old Haggard - named after Merle Haggard - brought in a State Fair record of $181,000 in scholarship money.

"It’s everyone’s dream at a cattle barn to win a major. It’s an accomplishment. To me, this is one of my biggest accomplishments," said Stone.

The steer was raised by Stone on his family farm in Stanton.

"Sun up, sun down. Late nights, early morning. That is all we do. We tend to the animals," he said.

About 3,000 students from around the state compete for one of the 604 spots in the youth auction to sell their animals to the highest bidder. Students then receive a previously determined maximum payment for their animal. All excess proceeds are donated to the Big Tex Scholarship Program, which supports local youth pursuing an affordable education in the state of Texas.

"I'm going to keep this memory and make the best of it I can. Dedicate to myself and keep pursuing my passion," Stone said.

An annual tradition is for the State Fair concessionaires to pitch in their money to buy the Reserve Grand Champion steer. This year, the Reserve Grand Champion steer went for $80,000.

Stone says he is going to use his scholarship money to go to a technical college to be a mechanic.

"I wouldn’t be able to do it without my family, and you know a lot of family members to help. It’s a family deal," Stone said.

Through the Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction and Scholarship Program, the State Fair has awarded more than $33 million in auction awards and scholarships.

Last year's Grand Champion Market Steer sold for $160,000.

