Granbury man sentenced to 50 years in prison after filming himself sexually abusing child

A Granbury man was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison this week for filming himself molesting a 9-year-old.

35-year-old Stephen Ashley Jr. pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

Court documents say police in Australia began to investigate after several links to child pornography were posted on Twitter.

One of the links contained more than 1,600 files that were traced back to Ashley.

Authorities searched Ashley's home and found videos of Ashley molesting a 9-year-old.

He later told police that he began filming himself abusing the child when she was seven.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Ashley to 600 months in prison. 360 months for sexual exploitation and 240 months for the child pornography charge.

He must also pay $13,500 in restitution to victims and register as a sex offender.