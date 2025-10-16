Governor Abbott to deploy National Guard to Austin ahead of 'No Kings' protest

The Brief Governor Greg Abbott is deploying the Texas National Guard to Austin ahead of a planned "No Kings" protest against the Trump administration on Saturday. The exact number of deployed troops is unknown, but the move is drawing criticism from Texas Democrats who say it's an effort to suppress free speech. The Governor claims the protest is linked to Antifa, though he did not provide evidence to support the allegation.



It has not been disclosed the exact number of troops that will be deployed to Austin this weekend, but when similar 'No Kings' protests took place in June, roughly 5,000 troops were deployed across the state.

Texas Democrats criticized the move, saying that it infringes on people's first amendment rights.

What we know:

Governor Greg Abbott says he is ‘surging’ the Texas National Guard to Austin ahead of a planned 'No Kings' protest on Saturday.

Similar to the protests that took place across the country in June, Saturday’s nationwide demonstrations are against the Trump administration. During the summer protest, nine people were arrested in Austin. Their charges ranged from felony assault of a peace officer to trespassing.

This time the governor says the protests are linked to the far-left group Antifa, though he did not share evidence that Antifa will be involved. Abbott's announcement follows a pattern of recent republican actions that critics say is allegedly an effort to suppress first amendment rights.

Texas Democrats say it’s meant to intimidate peaceful protesters.

Dig deeper:

The Texas Department of Public Safety told FOX 4 that there are no plans to close the state capitol or state capitol grounds, but DPS troopers will be there to monitor the event.

The governor did not specify how many National Guard members would head to Austin. There are still members stationed in Illinois, though court orders have blocked their deployment.

Greg Abbott

Local perspective:

Matthew Wilson is a political science professor at SMU. Wilson says in recent years, it's been the republican party who has tried to champion freedom of speech, and this move could have negative implications.

"It could intimidate some people who are wary of running afoul of law enforcement, people who simply want to protest. People who want to hold up a sign, listen to speeches, chant etc., should not have anything to fear," said Wilson. "More broadly, I do think that if Republicans are perceived to be too heavy-handed on freedom of speech, there could be a backlash."

Wilson says it's not out of the question that the recent uproar up north could also have played a role in the decision.

"Yes, the Texas National Guard may be deployed elsewhere, but there are more than enough National Guard forces available to handle any challenges that may arise here in Texas as well."

What's next:

There are planned "no kings" protests across North Texas, as well as in Houston, Lubbock, and McAllen.

It's unclear if the national guard will be present in these cities as well.