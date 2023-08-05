Expand / Collapse search
Gov. Greg Abbott in Denton Monday for 'Save Women's Sports Act' ceremony

Greg Abbott
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bill targeting Texas transgender college athletes signed

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a new law that bans transgender college athletes from competing on teams or in sports that don't align with their sex at birth.

DENTON, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott will be in Denton on Monday to hold a ceremonial signing of a bill that forces college athletes in the state to compete in sports based on their sex at birth.

Senate Bill 15, which is also known as the "Save Women's Sports Act," was passed by the Texas legislature earlier this year and will go into effect this September.

The bill is similar to a law Texas already has banning public school age student athletes from competing on teams or in sports that don't align with their sex at birth.

Critics have called the bill "cruel" and "unconstitutional."

Abbott, who already signed the bill in June, will hold a ceremonial signing on Monday at Texas Women's University in Denton at 2 p.m.

NCAA swimmers and bill spokespeople Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan, plus Midwestern State college basketball player Kassidy Comer will be among those attending the signing.