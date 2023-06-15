Gov. Abbott signs bill forcing transgender college athletes to compete in sports as their sex at birth

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a new law that bans transgender college athletes from competing on teams or in sports that don't align with their sex at birth.

Senate Bill 15, also called the Save Women's Sports Act, is similar to a law Texas already has banning public school age student athletes from doing the same.

The transgender topic has been a focus for Texas Republicans for several years.

Now, transgender women in Texas are banned from women’s sports on the high school and college level.

"Women’s sports are being threatened, some women are being forced to play against biological men," Gob. Abbott said.

Thursday, the governor signed Senate Bill 15, requiring college athletes to play on the sports team associated with their birth given gender.

"Women’s dressing rooms all are jeopardized when men are allowed to compete for those teams, for those titles, for those records," Abbott added.

Two years ago, Abbott signed a similar law for K-12 grade students.

Bills focused on the transgender community have been a top priority for Texas Republicans the last two sessions.

"I think they are just scared. They're just trying to win political points and they're just trying to appease their people," transgender athlete Mack Beggs said.

Beggs, who is from Euless, won the UIL state championship in wrestling twice.

Despite identifying as a boy, state officials made him compete against the girls.

Related article

Sports organizations have started developing specific eligibility requirements for transgender athletes.

Beggs thinks Abbott is just playing politics.

"I really don't think it's a choice. I think it's something you really feel deep inside. And, you know, people are taking advantage of the fact that we're now being open and we we've come to this point," Beggs said.

Beggs wrestled in college and is now competing on the professional level in jui jitsu.

Gov. Abbott said when Texas college teams play sports out of state, it is up to them if they want to compete against a transgender athlete.

LGBTQ+ advocates have said laws like SB15 exclude people. Abbott told reporters he thinks Texas is still a "welcoming" state.

"We will continue to advance policy that protect children, protect women in sports, and all freedoms," he said.

This month, Abbott also signed a law preventing Texas children from taking puberty blockers.