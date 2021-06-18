Gov. Abbott vetoed article of the budget that funds the state legislature

Texas Governor Greg Abbott carried through with his threat to defund the state legislature.

The governor vetoed Article 10 of the state budget, which allocates funding to the legislative branch.

Abbott threatened retaliation after Democrats walked out in the final hours of the regular session, breaking quorum and killing Senate Bill 7, the elections bill.

In essence, he said lawmakers should not get paid for not doing their jobs.

Article 10 also funds support staff and agencies that deal with policymaking, including several that would be part of the upcoming session on redistricting.

Gov. Abbott also vowed to call a special session for the elections bill and other priorities.

It's not clear what impact his veto will have on that process, and he is likely to face very swift legal challenges over his authority.