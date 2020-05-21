Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Abbott terminates COVID-19 related air travel restrictions

By Matthew Quick
Published 
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - On May 21, Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order (GA-24) that terminates air travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. 

The order goes into immediate effect and will terminate all restrictions contained in the Governor's previous Executive Order (GA-20). The previous order mandated temporary quarantines for air travelers arriving from the following states or areas of the U.S.: 

  • California 
  • Connecticut
  • New York
  • New Jersey
  • Washington
  • Atlanta
  • Chicago
  • Detroit
  • Miami

The latest order comes as part of the Governor's strategic plan to open Texas in response to the COVID-19 disaster, his office stated. 

Texas bars can reopen May 22; restaurants allowed at 50 percent capacity

Abbott said all of his openings were unanimously supported by his panel of experts that he is consulting on how to handle COVID-19 and businesses.

