Gov. Abbott orders border authorities to send migrants back to port of entry

Governor Greg Abbott today ordered the National Guard and DPS to detain and deliver illegal border crossers back to ports of entry.

However, his executive order did not declare an invasion along the Mexican border.

A coalition of county judges pleaded with Abbott earlier this week to specifically call it an invasion. They believe that would enable him to invoke war powers to conduct deportations.

Migrants are apprehended by US Border Patrol officers and members of the National Guard in Eagle Pass, Texas, US, on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Many legal analysts disagree with that interpretation of the law.

Abbott has already deployed 10,000 National Guard troops and DPS officers to help U.S. Border Patrol operations.

Abbott also on Thursday announced that $30 million in grants will go to boosting local border security efforts.