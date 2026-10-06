6 arrested, 31 potential victims identified in North Texas labor trafficking bust

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The Brief Six people were arrested, and 31 potential victims were detained after a multi-agency three-month labor trafficking operation in North Texas. Authorities seized luxury items and cash consistent with money laundering, filing charges for organized criminal activity and racketeering. The investigation remains ongoing as law enforcement continues to search for at least one additional suspect and pursues further leads.



Investigators with the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office conducted a coordinated enforcement operation with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Burleson Police Department, the FBI and other federal agencies.

As a result of this operation, six people were arrested following the three-month investigation into suspected human labor trafficking in Johnson County.

Multi-agency operation targets labor trafficking ring

What we know:

The arrests were made on charges related to engaging in organized criminal activity and racketeering, according to a news release from the Johnson and Somervell County district attorney’s offices.

Investigators observed large amounts of cash, luxury vehicles and other elaborate items officials said were consistent with money laundering.

Naideng Jiang, also known as "Danny" was booked into the Johnson County jail on Oct. 2. According to jail records, he is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and participating in racketeering or unlawful debt collection.

Naideng Jiang

Wenquin Lu, also known as "Wendy," was identified as a person still being sought in connection with the investigation.

31 potential victims

Officials said 31 additional people were detained and interviewed as potential victims.

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Dig deeper:

The case remains under investigation, and officials say additional enforcement actions could follow. The district attorney’s office said it would not respond to additional questions or make further statements because of the ongoing investigations.

Jiang’s bond was listed at $500,000 for the organized criminal activity charge and $400,000 for the racketeering charge.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

People with information about human trafficking can also contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or visit HumanTraffickingHotline.org.