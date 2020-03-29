Gov. Abbott expands mandatory self-quarantine to include those driving into Texas from Louisiana

article

Texas Governor Greg Abbott updated his executive order Sunday to further restrict travel into Texas from areas hard hit by the coronavirus in the United States.

Abbott has ordered that people driving in from Louisiana self-quarantine for 14 days, though there are exceptions for commerce and healthcare. Department of Public Safety troopers will check drivers at the border.

He also exanded the self-quarantine for airline travelers from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, California, and Washington state.

The quarantine will continue to be enforced by DPS.

The executive order already included self-quaranting for airline travelers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Orleans into Texas.

DPS will give travelers a form that will need to be filled out with the place travelers will stay and other identifying information.

Any traveler violating the quarantine will be subject to as much as $1,000 fine and as long as six months in jail.

Gov. Abbott also said he was issuing an executive order to "stop the release of dangerous felons from prisons in jails in Texas," but did not release further details on that order.