Abbott to call special session on school choice in October

Gov. Greg Abbott is prepared to go to great lengths to pressure reluctant Republicans to support a school choice bill. It will be part of a special session he plans to call soon.

The governor’s announcement about calling another special legislative session doesn’t come as a big surprise.

But now he’s saying it will happen next month and the focus will be on one of the most hard-fought issues in Texas – whether taxpayer dollars can be used to help parents pay for tuition at private schools through the use of vouchers.

During a recent virtual town hall meeting to promote school choice, Abbott declared Sunday, Oct. 15 "School Choice Sunday," calling on pastors to support the legislation during worship services.

"I believe that every parent can do a better job of raising their children if they are given the power to choose the school that is best for their child," Abbott said.

Related article

But the issue of school choice faces some vigorous opposition, including from a group called Pastors for Texas Children.

Executive Director Rev. Charles Foster Johnson said the people of Texas know an eternal truth that seems to escape Gov. Abbott. It’s that all genuine faith is voluntary and cannot be properly endorsed or supported by the authority of the state.

The use of public tax dollars to subsidize religious instruction is a sin against God, he said.

Related article

The Texas State Teacher’s Association is also strongly opposed, telling the Dallas Morning News that vouchers would be bad for the state’s underfunded public schools.

Private school vouchers for a number of years have been successfully blocked in the Texas House by a coalition of Democrats and rural Republicans.

Private school options in less populated parts of the state are not as plentiful as they are in larger cities.

Gov. Abbott said if the legislature can’t be convinced to pass a voucher program, he will seek to put the issue on a statewide ballot to let voters decide.