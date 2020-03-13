Gov. Abbott: AT&T waiving internet data usage fees for those without unlimited data

AT&T will be waiving internet data usage fees for everyone who does not have access to unlimited data. Governor Greg Abbott made the announcement at a news conference where he issued a state of disaster amid the coronavirus outbreak.

During the news conference, Gov. Abbott asked anyone who feels sick to stay home while directing state agencies to provide "flexible work and telework policies" to state employees so that they may take care of their families while allowing the government to still function.

As many Texans and their children start to work from home, AT&T has announced that they will be forgoing data usage caps during the outbreak.

"In typical Texas fashion, the private sector is stepping up. I applaud what AT&T just announced, that they are waiving internet data usages for any customers that do not have unlimited home internet access," the governor said.