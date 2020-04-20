Gov. Abbott asks North Texans to lean on their faith during coronavirus pandemic

article

Gov. Greg Abbott told members of a Plano megachurch there is a reason for hope.

The governor talked with Prestonwood Baptist Church members Sunday about his own faith and the plan for moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His appearance was in the form of an interview with the church’s senior pastor, Jack Graham. During the online service, they talked about when it will be safe for Texas to reopen and move ahead.

Gov. Abbott empathized with people out of work and needing to provide for their families. At the same time though, he stressed the importance of not abandoning the idea of social distancing too soon.

It has been difficult for many but the governor stressed that those strict measures are working.

“We are bending the curve and that is putting Texas into a position where we are able to begin to open up in safe ways to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus,” he said. “Put your faith in God. God will bring you through this and Texas will once again rise up to be the number one economy in the United States of America.”

The interview came on the day before Texas loosened some restrictions on non-essential businesses and reopened state parks.

For now, only day use is allowed at state parks and visitors need to make a reservation. Visitors also need to wear face coverings and stay at least 6 feet away from other people who are not related to them. Groups will be limited to five people.

The state said overnight camping will come back later.

During the interview, the governor talked about a fully developed plan for May. He told the congregation to expect an announcement on April 27.

