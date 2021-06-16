Gov. Abbott announces plans for border wall, says Texas will fund $250M of it

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced plans to build a border wall in Texas along the southeastern border, pledging a quarter of a billion dollars to start.

The governor said state law enforcement resources will also come down harder on those crossing the border illegally, pledging to arrest anyone for trespassing.

Gov. Abbott said it’s unclear what the total cost of the wall will be, but Texas has committed to allocating a $250 million down payment to start.

"Building the wall in Texas has officially begun," Gov. Abbot said.

The governor cited an increase in crime and drugs from the surge in illegal border crossings.

"In just the first four months of this year, just the Texas Department of Public Safety had an 800% increase in the amount of fentanyl they had apprehended," Abbott said. "They apprehended enough fentanyl to kill more than 21 million Americans."

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick described the influx of migrants as "we are being invaded.

"We’re on pace to apprehend nearly 2 million people this year, compared to 400-500k in the past," Patrick said.

Gov. Abbott said DPS plans to increase arrests, expand jail space, and work with landowners near the border to put up fencing, but those are temporary fixes.

"In the federal government’s absence, Texas is stepping up to get the wall done. We will build the wall, we will secure the border, but most importantly, we will restore safety," he said.

The governor said he will demand that President Joe Biden release land seized by the federal government where Biden halted construction, so the work can resume.

Abbott is also calling for donations from the public, and said some have already sent checks to help fund the wall.

"I’m focused on the humanitarian crisis that Texans are suffering through. Texans on the border are suffering a humanitarian crisis by having their lives disrupted with guns and gangs and being riddled with crime," Abbott said.

Gov. Abbott said the first step is finding a program manager to research project details, like where and how long the wall will be.

