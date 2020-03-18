Gov. Abbott announces MealFinder Map, helps parents locate meals during extended school break

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency (TEA) have announced they are collaborating with local education agencies (LEA) to help Texas parents find local facilities serving meals in their communities.

MealFinder, a searchable online map that will include the address of each facility, as well as the days and times meals will be served, is scheduled to roll out on March 20.

"I am grateful for our local education agencies' commitment to their students by providing meals to families as our schools remain temporarily closed," said Abbott. "The State of Texas urges our local partners to complete this application through the Texas Department of Agriculture to ensure accurate, up-to-date information is available for Texas families."

The map will be available on the TEA's website.

TEA is asking LEAs and schools to complete an application to be included in the map, which officials say will be continually updated as more meal sites are added across Texas.

