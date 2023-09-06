Gotham Fire in Palo Pinto County now 90% contained

article

Firefighters are getting control of a wildfire in Palo Pinto County, about 60 miles west of Fort Worth.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said firefighters found a hot spot outside the established containment line and were able to quickly contain it on Tuesday.

They also worked to widen and improve the containment lines.

The firefighters are now patrolling the area to cool any hot spots along the fire line.

Gotham Fire in Palo Pinto County (Texas A&M Forest Service)

The so-called Gotham Fire ignited Monday just south of Lake Palo Pinto.

Helicopters dropped water on it and crews initially used bulldozers to build the containment lines to keep the flames from spreading.

So far, it’s burned about 100 acres and is now 90% contained.