Firefighters battling 3 wildfires in North Texas

The hot and dry weather is fueling several wildfires in North Texas.

There’s a small fire burning just north of Cooper, which is about 75 miles northeast of Dallas in Delta County. It’s not yet known how large it is.

Another fire in Henderson County is burning just west of Athens. It has scorched about 74 acres and is 95% contained.

A helicopter drops water on a wildfire near Lake Palo Pinto.

The biggest fire is in Palo Pinto County, about 60 miles west of Fort Worth. That fire ignited Monday just south of Lake Palo Pinto.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said it has burned about 100 acres so far. That’s roughly the size of The Star in Frisco.

Helicopters dropped water on it Monday. Crews also used bulldozers to build containment lines to keep the flames from spreading.

The fire is now 50% contained.