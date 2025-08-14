Gordon ISD students return to tornado-damaged campus
GORDON, Texas - The first day of school on Thursday marked a fresh start for students in Gordon, about 65 miles west of Fort Worth.
Last spring, an EF-1 tornado damaged the main school building and the athletic fields. The district was forced to end the school year early.
Gordon ISD Reopens
What we know:
Crews have been working all summer to make the repairs, and teachers worked quickly to get their classrooms set up in time for the first day.
Many worked late on Wednesday to make sure everything was ready to go.
What they're saying:
Superintendent Holly Campbell said the hardest part of the recovery process has probably been finding the manpower and coordinating efforts because Gordon is so small. The district only has one campus for students in all grades.
"No one really expects to live through a tornado, so just getting all the pieces in motion. But through tragedy, I think just the most incredible thing that we’ve experienced is resiliency of this community and our staff and especially our kids," she said.
Rainbows have sort of become a symbol of hope for the district this year. They’re now decorating the hallways, the district’s Facebook page, and more.
"You know it's kind of the rainbow after the storm. We are kind of going with the Wizard of Oz theme after the tornado. We just want kids to have something fun and exciting but also know there is always something to learn out of a tragedy and hopefully they will have a good school year," Campbell said.
What's next:
While there is still some behind-the-scenes work that needs to be done inside the school buildings, the superintendent said everything is safe, clean, and beautiful for the students’ return.
Gordon ISD’s athletic fields also still need bleachers and lights, so the football and baseball teams will be traveling for every game.
The Source: The information in this story comes from an interview with Gordon ISD Superintendent Holly Campbell and past news coverage.