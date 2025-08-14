Gordon ISD students return to tornado-damaged campus

The Brief Students in Gordon ISD returned to colorful, restored classrooms for the first day of school on Thursday. An EF-1 tornado damaged just about every building on campus at the end of last year, forcing the district to end the school year early. Crews worked hard over the summer and teachers stayed late on Wednesday to make sure their classrooms were ready to go on the first day.



The first day of school on Thursday marked a fresh start for students in Gordon, about 65 miles west of Fort Worth.

Last spring, an EF-1 tornado damaged the main school building and the athletic fields. The district was forced to end the school year early.

Gordon ISD Reopens

What we know:

Crews have been working all summer to make the repairs, and teachers worked quickly to get their classrooms set up in time for the first day.

Many worked late on Wednesday to make sure everything was ready to go.

What they're saying:

Superintendent Holly Campbell said the hardest part of the recovery process has probably been finding the manpower and coordinating efforts because Gordon is so small. The district only has one campus for students in all grades.

"No one really expects to live through a tornado, so just getting all the pieces in motion. But through tragedy, I think just the most incredible thing that we’ve experienced is resiliency of this community and our staff and especially our kids," she said.

Rainbows have sort of become a symbol of hope for the district this year. They’re now decorating the hallways, the district’s Facebook page, and more.

"You know it's kind of the rainbow after the storm. We are kind of going with the Wizard of Oz theme after the tornado. We just want kids to have something fun and exciting but also know there is always something to learn out of a tragedy and hopefully they will have a good school year," Campbell said.

What's next:

While there is still some behind-the-scenes work that needs to be done inside the school buildings, the superintendent said everything is safe, clean, and beautiful for the students’ return.

Gordon ISD’s athletic fields also still need bleachers and lights, so the football and baseball teams will be traveling for every game.