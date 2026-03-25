GOP considering Dallas for potential 2026 Midterm National Convention

The Brief National Republican leaders are scouting Dallas as a potential host for an unprecedented midterm election convention at the American Airlines Center. No official contracts or proposals are signed, but the GOP has reportedly reviewed rental details for the venue, which averages $125,000 per day. The timing and final location remain unknown, with Las Vegas also under consideration as the party weighs using a convention to boost Texas turnout.



No contracts have been signed, and no proposals have been made, but representatives of the National Republican Party did receive all the rental information for the American Airlines Center (AAC).

American Airlines Center for potential RNC

What we know:

Sources confirm that the Republican Party is exploring a national convention for the midterm elections, with Dallas being one of the cities under consideration to host the event.

Dave Brown, the general manager of the American Airlines Center, told FOX 4 representatives of the National Republican Party toured the AAC in late February, but they didn't share any details about the possible event.

The reps were given all the rental information, including technical aspects and rental fee details, which, on average, is about $125,000 per day.

As of now, no contracts have been signed, and there are no official proposals on the table.

Why the Republican Party is targeting Texas

What they're saying:

Matthew Wilson is a political science professor at SMU.

"Typically, parties don't have national conventions during the midterm cycle, but it signals, I think, a desire on the Republicans' part to rally the troops," said Wilson. "I think there are a lot of good electoral and coalition-building reasons why Republicans would focus on Texas, in particular as a site for trying to build some momentum to gin up greater Republican turnout in this fall's electoral cycle."

Cornyn, Paxton, and the 2026 Midterms

Dig deeper:

Wilson says choosing Dallas would signal that the Republican Party is taking the Texas races, in November, very seriously.

In particular, the race for U.S. Senate where Democratic state representative James Talarico will face the Republican runoff winner, either U.S. Senator John Cornyn or Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

It's unclear when the convention will be held.

The chairman of the Dallas Republican Party, Allen West, said he has no knowledge of the subject.

The Dallas Police Department says it doesn’t have any information about a potential RNC either.

"Typically, their presidential year conventions give both parties at least a temporary boost or bounce. We'll see if this can work in the same way it's not been done before, and depending on whether it succeeds or not, we'll see whether it gets done again," said Wilson.

The only city under consideration

What's next:

FOX 4 reached out to Mayor Eric Johnson's office for comment but have not heard back yet.

Sources say that Dallas is the only location in Texas being considered. Some other state locations have been mentioned, including Las Vegas.