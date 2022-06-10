Gold Star's widow hopes for more transparency from U.S. military about soldier deaths

The confusion and secrecy that often surrounds U.S. military operations is tough enough on those who serve. But their families don't often have the same level of support or transparency from the military when it comes to losing Americans in combat.

One army wife is making sure that others don't get trapped in the "fog of war."

Michelle Black never thought she'd be an author, but she says lies from the military surrounding her husband's death got her to writing.

"There's still some parts I can't listen to," she said.

It's been nearly five years since Michelle's husband was killed in combat.

Medic Bryan Black was one of four special forces soldiers part of the Special Forces Green Beret Team gunned down by militants during an ambush attack in Niger, Africa.

It was the largest loss of American life on the continent of Africa since the battle of Mogadishu in October 1993, known to most as the subject of the movie "Black Hawk Down."

Michelle waited an agonizing six months for the official briefing from the military. The outcome of the investigation by Africom is not what she expected.

"I had officials telling me my husband and his team went rogue like a bunch of cowboys wanting to chase down a terrorist," she said. "Because he already told me he didn't like the mission. He didn't want to go on it."

In fact, the last time she spoke to her husband, Michelle said Bryan told her "higher ups" were telling the men to push forward towards the Niger-Molly border, despite the team expressing concerns over the exposed territory being extremely dangerous. The team was outmanned and outgunned.

"Something in me just snapped," she said. "I was like this can't happen, and I won't allow it to happen. And I'm going to do something about it."

So Michelle began do her own digging. Her book, " Sacrifice: The Green Berets, a Fateful Ambush, and a Gold Star Widow's Fight for the Truth," is an after-action report of sorts to come out of the ambush and subsequent events. It includes interviews with some of the Green Berets who survived.

"To hopefully change the way investigations are done," she said.

Michelle has started a nonprofit called Soldiers Alliance to advocate for fallen soldiers and the families they leave behind. Her number one goal is to work on solutions to bring transparency to military investigations by potential policy changes.

"In our case, Africon Command investigated themselves so, of course, no fault was found," she said.

Michelle will be in Arlington doing a meet-and-greet. She's hoping to talk to veterans in the area and others who are interested in her husband's story. She will be at the Celebrity Softball Classic on Saturday at 5 p.m. on the concourse level of Globe Life Field.