FOX 4 cookie competition | The Ten

From classic family secrets to modern, festive twists, the FOX 4 cookie competition is serving up some truly incredible treats. Get ready to preheat your ovens and make your holiday season a little sweeter!

Here's everything you need to recreate the magic from the competition in your kitchen. Happy baking!

Fudge crinkle cookie recipe - Katherine Griffith

Ingredients:

1 box of devils food cake mix

1/3 cup of vegetable oil

2 large eggs

Powdered sugar

Instructions:

Preheat over to 350

Stir by hand dry cake mix, oil, eggs until dough forms

Dust hands with powdered sugar and shape dough into 1 inch balls

Roll balls in powdered sugar and place 2 inches apart on cookie sheet

Bake 8 minutes (if you like gooey), 9 if you like them more done

Remove from pans after a minute or so and cool on wire racks

White chocolate cranberry cookies - Zach Emken

Ingredients:

2 and 3/4 cups (345 gram) all-purpose flour (spooned & leveled)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup (230 grams) unsalted butter softened

1 cup (200 grams) light brown sugar lightly packed

1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar

2 large eggs room temperature

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 and 1/2 cups (270 grams) white chocolate chips

1 cup (145 grams) sweetened dried cranberries

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

2. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large mixing bowl using an electric mixer, mix the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar together for 1-2 minutes or until well combined. Mix in the eggs one at a time, then mix in the vanilla extract.

3. Slowly add in the dry ingredients and continue mixing until just combined, making sure to scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed. Then mix in the white chocolate chips and dried cranberries until thoroughly combined

4. Cover the cookie dough tightly and transfer to the refrigerator to chill for at least 2 hours

5. Once the dough is almost chilled, preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats and set aside

6. Remove the cookie dough from the refrigerator. Using a 1.5 tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop the cookie dough and drop onto the prepared baking sheets (Make sure to leave a little room between each ball of cookie dough as they will spread a little while they bake)

7. Bake in separate batches at 350°F (180°C) for 10-12 minutes or until the edges of the cookies are lightly browned and the top is set. Remove from the oven and cool on the baking sheet for 5-10 minutes, then transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.

