Godley ISD school threats prompt extra security

Law enforcement officials in the Johnson County city of Godley are investigating multiple school shooting threats.

The sheriff’s office said it learned about the first threatening social media message targeting Godley High School on Sunday.

Investigators identified the juvenile responsible for the threat and determined it was not credible.

Then, on Monday, the sheriff’s office learned about a second threat from a similar but different social media account.

Investigators are still working to identify the person behind that threat.

In an update to parents, Godley ISD said it has not been able to substantiate either message as credible.

However, there will be an increased police presence at the middle school and high school on Tuesday as a precaution.

Related article

Anyone with information about the threats is encouraged to contact the Johnson County Sherriff’s Office.

Those responsible face possible criminal charges.