Godley ISD blames background check process for convicted prostitute serving on district committees

Godley ISD is explaining to parents how a convicted prostitute, actively advertising as an escort, became a committee member and parent volunteer in the district.

The district, located in Johnson County about 30 miles southwest of Fort Worth, is directing at least some of the blame toward Texas DPS' background check reports.

Godley ISD superintendent Rich Dear says it requires background checks for all staff members and volunteers who could have contact with students.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Convicted prostitute, current escort removed from Godley ISD groups, including council overseeing Sex-Ed

"We’ve even discussed whether or not you know all volunteers need to do a background check," Dear said.

Still, this year, Ashley Ketcherside, who was convicted of prostitution in 2012 and 2016, according to court records, served on multiple committees and groups within the district.

Ashley Ketcherside

A FOX 4 investigation revealed she's also advertising herself online as an escort.

Godley ISD says Ketcherside underwent a background check because some of those school positions allowed contact with children.

Ketcherside was removed from her positions this month, after the district discovered her criminal history, which was first brought to the district's attention by a group of whistleblowers.

FOX 4 received no response from Ketcherside after making multiple attempts to reach her by email, phone and in person.

Tuesday, a day after FOX 4 broke the story, the district sent an email to parents and families reading, in part:

We rely primarily on the Texas Department of Public Safety for providing background information on these citizens. Those reports are not always perfect. — Godley ISD email to parents

Texas DPS says offender data is submitted to the Department's computerized criminal history file by local law enforcement agencies.

Monday, whistleblower Mary Lowe told FOX 4 change is needed for more in-depth background searches.

"We do feel like there are a lot of changes that need to happen at the state level as well as at the local level," said Lowe, who works with the nonprofit Families Engaged for Effective Education.

Godley ISD says it "wholeheartedly embraces any improvements in the background check process, as well as information received from state agencies in order to determine whether someone should or should not volunteer in our schools."

"We’re talking about it with other districts, reaching out and seeing what other people do, too," said Dear.

Godley ISD maintains that Ketcherside, who was allowed access to kids, had not yet used that access during the school day.

The district does say Ketcherside operates an unofficial cheerleading group outside of school.

Ketcherside has not responded to multiple requests for comment.