Gnocchi Amatriciana recipe by Bugatti | The Ten

Published  February 20, 2025 12:10pm CST
Chef Bob Stephenson from Bugatti Ristorante joined The Ten to show viewers how to make Gnocchi Amatriciana.

Gnocchi Americiana Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Olive Oil
  • 1 Tblspn Fresh Garlic, minced
  • 1 Tblspn Shallots, minced
  • ½ oz White Wine
  • 1 oz Pancetta, cooked
  • 2 oz Bugatti Marinara Sauce
  • To taste Crushed Red Pepper
  • To taste Salt & Pepper
  • 7 oz Gnocchi, cooked and strained
  • ¼ cup Fresh Spinach-Chiffonade cut
  • ½ oz Parmesan, grated
  • 1 each Orchid Garnish

Directions:

1. In a hot skillet on the range, place the olive oil and shallots. Cook till shallots are tender then 
add garlic. Sauté for 20 seconds and add the cooked pancetta. Sauté for one minute. 
2. Add fresh spinach and Bugatti Marinara sauce and toss liberally. Add crushed red pepper, salt 
and pepper to taste.
3. While sauce is simmering, Heat fresh gnocchi in boiling water for 4-5 minutes. Drain and place 
in the skillet and toss until incorporated. Place in center of serving bowl. Top with parmesan. 

Equipment needed:

Measuring Utensils, Pasta Pot with Strainer, 9" bowl, 9" Skillet, Range, Tongs
 

