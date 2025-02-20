Gnocchi Amatriciana recipe by Bugatti | The Ten
Chef Bob Stephenson from Bugatti Ristorante joined The Ten to show viewers how to make Gnocchi Amatriciana.
Gnocchi Americiana Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Olive Oil
- 1 Tblspn Fresh Garlic, minced
- 1 Tblspn Shallots, minced
- ½ oz White Wine
- 1 oz Pancetta, cooked
- 2 oz Bugatti Marinara Sauce
- To taste Crushed Red Pepper
- To taste Salt & Pepper
- 7 oz Gnocchi, cooked and strained
- ¼ cup Fresh Spinach-Chiffonade cut
- ½ oz Parmesan, grated
- 1 each Orchid Garnish
Directions:
1. In a hot skillet on the range, place the olive oil and shallots. Cook till shallots are tender then
add garlic. Sauté for 20 seconds and add the cooked pancetta. Sauté for one minute.
2. Add fresh spinach and Bugatti Marinara sauce and toss liberally. Add crushed red pepper, salt
and pepper to taste.
3. While sauce is simmering, Heat fresh gnocchi in boiling water for 4-5 minutes. Drain and place
in the skillet and toss until incorporated. Place in center of serving bowl. Top with parmesan.
Equipment needed:
Measuring Utensils, Pasta Pot with Strainer, 9" bowl, 9" Skillet, Range, Tongs