GM tries to ramp up demand for EVs at North Texas event

General Motors is doing what it can to get more people behind the wheel of electric vehicles, saying it is the mobility of the future.

On Tuesday, GM Financial hosted an event in Arlington to amplify its electric vehicle offerings and educate people about the EV marketplace.

Employees, select community leaders, and partners were invited to view large displays, including EV facts, charging station options, and info about the technology.

They were also given the chance to experience driving some of the company’s latest EV models, including pickups, SUVs, and a new luxury EV.

A spokeswoman acknowledged they’re hopeful more employees will consider an EV purchase at a time when the demand for the vehicles has clearly fluctuated.

"I think the more we can educate the public on what EVs are all about and what their options are, and more importantly getting them educated on what’s coming, I think that demand will go up. So, this is our effort to be partners with General Motors in educating and empowering our communities, our partners," said Shunda Robinson, GM’s chief DEI officer.

GM Financial plans to host similar events across the country in an effort to jump-start interest.