Globe Life Field to host high school graduation ceremonies

The first event at Globe Life Field won’t be a concert or ballgame -- it will be a series of high school graduation ceremonies.

Irving ISD is first up with ceremonies on May 29 and 30, followed by Forney High School on June 1 and Burleson ISD on June 6.

Burleson ISD officials said the plan is to have all four graduation ceremonies on the same day, with time for cleaning the ballpark between each ceremony. The district made the announcement to students and families Friday on YouTube.

District officials said they had been looking for possible alternatives and turned to their athletic director, who typically works with area stadiums to schedule games and was able to make it happen.

The Texas Education Agency released guidance last week advising that outdoor graduation ceremonies with appropriate distancing between attendees would be allowed.

The district says they're still working out the numbers, but hope to allow up to five family members for each graduate and space groups out at least six feet apart. Globe Life Field has around 40,000 seats and the larger graduation ceremonies will have about 400 graduates and their families.

“I guess what we are trying to do as a school district is to provide memories that may not be the same as ours, but are great memories for them and that's where we are right now is doing everything we can to give them something more than what they've had up to this point,” said Dr. Bret Jimerson, Superintendent, Burleson ISD.

District officials say they're still making decisions on things like how they will give out diplomas and say some traditions might look different than in years past. They're also hoping to livestream the ceremony for other family members who can't make it.

