Globe Life Field opens to the public for holiday lights and ice skating

A holiday light display is taking over Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Luminova Holidays opens to the public Friday. It will be the first event open to the general public in the new ballpark.

Visitors will see a 65-foot Christmas tree, 3 million twinkling lights and larger-than-life light displays. There will also be a 10,000-square-foot outdoor ice skating rink, train rides, holiday entertainers, food booths and more.

To keep the indoor/outdoor experience safe, all visitors over the age of 10 will be required to wear a mask. Tickets will be sold for specific times and the lights will be on a one-way path.

Advertisement

High-touch surfaces will be disinfected regularly and sanitation stations will be available throughout the ballpark.

The event runs through Jan. 3.

LINK: www.LuminovaHolidays.com