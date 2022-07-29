Evacuations underway as crews battle grass fire in Glenn Heights

Several neighborhoods are being evacuated as crews work to put out a large grass fire in Glenn Heights.

The Mesa Neighborhood and Lindale Estates are being evacuated, and those living nearby are being asked to stay out of the area.

The fire is near S. Hampton Road and Mesa Wood Drive. Nearby roads are being blocked off as crews work to put out the flames.

Several fire departments have been called to assist.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.