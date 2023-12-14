Court looks to place girl abandoned at Dallas hospital with Dallas County relative

A Dallas County court has appointed the state as the temporary managing conservator of a young girl abandoned at a Dallas hospital.

The 6-year-old girl was dropped off at Baylor Medical Center’s emergency room early last week, with no information about who she was.

She could only tell officials that her name was Alejandra.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services found the little girl’s relatives a few days later thanks to tips from the public.

She is still in CPS custody.

At a hearing Thursday, a judge approved an expedited 5-day home study for the placement of the child with a relative in Dallas County.

Officials say they had difficulty finding the girl's relatives because the child's name did not match her birth record, which was also a challenge to find.

A medical checkup on the girl discovered no physical issues.

Alejandra is enrolled in school, but is said to be behind because she has been absent.

A review hearing is scheduled for February.

So far, police have made no arrests in the case.