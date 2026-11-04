Gina Hinojosa's victory in Texas governor's race a historic shift for the state

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The Brief Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent Republican Greg Abbott in the Texas governor's race, taking 52.8% of the vote to become the state's first Latina governor and its first Democratic chief executive in over three decades. Hinojosa built her winning coalition around kitchen-table priorities, focusing heavily on affordability, public education funding, government anti-corruption, and rising concerns over expanding AI data centers. It remains unknown whether Gov. Abbott will heed calls from state lawmakers to convene a special legislative session to curb executive emergency powers before Hinojosa takes office on Jan. 19, 2027.



Gina Hinojosa made history in multiple ways Tuesday night after defeating Greg Abbott in the Texas governor’s race.

She will be the state’s first Latina governor and the first Democrat to hold the position in over three decades. The last time Texas elected a Democratic governor was in 1991 when Ann Richards took office.

Victory a part of a larger political shift in Texas

Big picture view:

Hinojosa’s victory was also a part of a larger shift in Texas politics, with many other Democratic candidates like James Talarico and Vikki Goodwin winning key statewide races.

There was initially uncertainty about whether Hinojosa could win over voters in Texas, which has been a Republican stronghold, but as the election grew closer, polling showed it would be one of the more competitive races.

She ended the night with 52.8% of the vote, leading in Collin and Denton counties, both of which favored Donald Trump in the last three presidential elections, according to the Associated Press.

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What resonated with voters

The backstory:

Hinojosa focused her message on affordability, improving public education in the state, and addressing concerns surrounding AI data centers, which have been rapidly spreading across Texas.

She also distanced herself from what she referred to as "culture war" issues. Her message particularly appeared to resonate with voters concerned about everyday rising costs and government corruption.

"This campaign was always about if the people of Texas ought to have a government that belongs to them, not the highest bidder, not the biggest donor, not the most powerful lobbyist, you," she told her supporters during a speech Tuesday night.

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Hinojosa promises change while likely facing obstacles

What's next:

Hinojosa has already promised to make sweeping changes to Texas’ education system, starting by firing Commissioner of Education Mike Morath on her first day in office. She will officially become governor on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2027.

What she does with her next four years as governor has yet to be seen, but she will have considerable influence over the state’s political landscape. It will also likely come with many obstacles, as she has acknowledged in the past.

At least one state lawmaker has called for Abbott to hold a special session to limit the emergency powers Hinojosa is set to inherit before she is sworn in. Abbott has not yet stated whether he will do so. Hinojosa said Tuesday night the governor called to congratulate her and offered to assist with the transition.

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Republicans react nationwide

National perspective:

The political shift in the state has also caught the attention of Republicans nationwide. Outgoing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called it a "huge loss" for the party, which often depends on Texas to secure a path to the White House in presidential election years.

President Trump, who previously endorsed Abbott, also blamed him for the results, saying if he "hadn't become a RINO in the last six months of his Political Life, he wouldn’t have lost."