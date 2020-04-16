Georgia dad creates hibachi dinner for son's birthday

A Fayetteville father recently got creative with his family's dinner while sheltering in place.

Jeremy Tuck created a hibachi dinner show in honor of his son's birthday.

Tuck said he ordered a griddle from Target and laid out plenty of options for his kids to choose from. Then, he cooked it up in front of them just like the professionals.

"When your family wants hibachi but you can't go out," Tuck said, sharing several photos and a video on Facebook. "I'm the Hibachi master."

