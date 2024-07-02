George Allen Courts Building in Downtown Dallas closed due to water leak
article
DALLAS - The George Allen Courts Building in Downtown Dallas was unexpectedly shut down Tuesday and will remain closed for the rest of the week.
Court proceedings had to be put on hold for what is being described as a significant water leak.
The first floor is not affected and will be open to employees and to the public.
The only way to access the building is the entrance off Jackson Street.
Anyone with appointments or appearances scheduled should contact the assigned court.
Featured