Expand / Collapse search

Gaylord Texan reveals theme for 2025 ICE! attraction

By
Published  July 24, 2025 11:45am CDT
Grapevine
FOX 4
Elf-theme revealed for 2025 ICE! at Gaylord Texan Resort

Elf-theme revealed for 2025 ICE! at Gaylord Texan Resort

The big reveal! ICE! at Gaylord Texan Resort revealed their 2025 theme as Elf. The classic holiday movie will be featured in the two million pounds of hand-carved ice sculptures.

The Brief

    • ICE! returns to the Gaylord Texan this November with an Elf theme.
    • Artists will hand-carve sculptures featuring characters from the classic holiday movie out of 2 million pounds of ice.
    • The attraction will be open this year from Nov. 14 through Jan. 4.

GRAPEVINE, Texas - ICE! at the Gaylord Texan Resort is a Christmas tradition for many North Texans. This year, the theme is Elf.

Characters from the classic holiday movie will be featured with more than 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice sculptures.

ICE! is brought to life by 40 master artisans from China. They spend a month in Grapevine creating the frozen attraction using more than 6,000 blocks of ice.

Guests wear complimentary parkas to walk through the icy display, which is kept at a frigid 9 degrees.

Other holiday activities at the Gaylord Texan include ice tubing, snowball building, ice skating, gingerbread decorating, and photos with the big guy himself.

ICE! runs from Nov. 14 to Jan. 4.

Tickets are already available at https://christmasatgaylordtexan.marriott.com.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Gaylord Texan Resort.

GrapevineHolidays