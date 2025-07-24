Gaylord Texan reveals theme for 2025 ICE! attraction
GRAPEVINE, Texas - ICE! at the Gaylord Texan Resort is a Christmas tradition for many North Texans. This year, the theme is Elf.
Characters from the classic holiday movie will be featured with more than 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice sculptures.
ICE! is brought to life by 40 master artisans from China. They spend a month in Grapevine creating the frozen attraction using more than 6,000 blocks of ice.
Guests wear complimentary parkas to walk through the icy display, which is kept at a frigid 9 degrees.
Other holiday activities at the Gaylord Texan include ice tubing, snowball building, ice skating, gingerbread decorating, and photos with the big guy himself.
ICE! runs from Nov. 14 to Jan. 4.
Tickets are already available at https://christmasatgaylordtexan.marriott.com.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Gaylord Texan Resort.