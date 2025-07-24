Gaylord Texan reveals theme for 2025 ICE! attraction

The Brief ICE! returns to the Gaylord Texan this November with an Elf theme. Artists will hand-carve sculptures featuring characters from the classic holiday movie out of 2 million pounds of ice. The attraction will be open this year from Nov. 14 through Jan. 4.



ICE! at the Gaylord Texan Resort is a Christmas tradition for many North Texans. This year, the theme is Elf.

Characters from the classic holiday movie will be featured with more than 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice sculptures.

ICE! is brought to life by 40 master artisans from China. They spend a month in Grapevine creating the frozen attraction using more than 6,000 blocks of ice.

Guests wear complimentary parkas to walk through the icy display, which is kept at a frigid 9 degrees.

Other holiday activities at the Gaylord Texan include ice tubing, snowball building, ice skating, gingerbread decorating, and photos with the big guy himself.

ICE! runs from Nov. 14 to Jan. 4.

Tickets are already available at https://christmasatgaylordtexan.marriott.com.