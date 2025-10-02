Gateway Church founder Robert Morris pleads guilty to child sex crimes

article

The Brief Former Gateway Church pastor Robert Morris has pleaded guilty to five counts of indecent acts with a minor. Morris received a plea deal of a 10-year suspended sentence, with the first six months to be served in jail. He must also register as a sex offender and pay restitution to the victim.



Robert Morris, a founding member and former lead pastor of Gateway Church, has pleaded guilty to crimes involving sexual acts with a child.

The former North Texas megachurch pastor admitted guilt on five separate charges.

Robert Morris pleads guilty

What's new:

Morris, 64, pleaded guilty before an Osage County, Oklahoma, judge on Thursday. He was accused of sexually abusing Cindy Clemishire, the plaintiff in the case, in the 1980s.

The former pastor accepted a plea deal of a 10-year suspended sentence, with the first six months to be served in the Osage County Jail, according to a release from the Oklahoma Attorney General.

Morris must also register as a sex offender, and will be supervised by Texas authorities via interstate compact. Morris was also ordered to pay his costs of incarceration, including any medical expenses, and restitution to the victim.

'Exploited his position of trust and authority'

What they're saying:

"There can be no tolerance for those who sexually prey on children," said Attorney General Gentner Drummond. "This case is all the more despicable because the perpetrator was a pastor who exploited his position of trust and authority. The victim in this case has waited far too many years for this day."

"Today justice has finally been served, and the man who manipulated, groomed and abused me as a 12-year-old innocent girl is finally going to be behind bars," Clemishire said. "My hope is that many victims hear my story, and it can help lift their shame and allow them to speak up. I hope that laws continue to change and new ones are written so children and victims’ rights are better protected. I hope that people understand the only way to stop child sexual abuse is to speak up when it happens or is suspected."

"Today is a new beginning for me, my family and friends who have been by my side through this horrendous journey," Clemishire said. "I leave this courtroom today not as a victim, but a survivor."

"Going forward, we must do all we can to support abuse victims like Cindy, who had her childhood robbed from her and has had to live with shame and pain for decades before finally seeing justice prevail today," said Texas Rep. Jeff Leach.

Robert Morris criminal charges

Cindy Clemishire when she was 12 years old. She says this is what she looked like when Robert Morris allegedly started sexually abusing her in 1982.

The backstory:

Gateway Church put out a statement that included a quote from Morris admitting to an online publication that in his early 20s, he had an "inappropriate relationship with a young lady."

Morris went on to tell The Christian Post, "It was kissing and petting and not intercourse, but it was wrong."

The Gateway Church told the Christian publication that after the allegations were brought to light 35 years ago, Morris stepped away from ministry for two years to receive counseling.

The church says they were unaware that the person he told them about was only 12 at the time of the abuse.

Clemishire says the abuse lasted four and a half years and started when Morris stayed in Clemishire’s home in Oklahoma at the invitation of her parents when Morris was a traveling preacher.

When she was 17, Clemishire finally told her parents what was happening.