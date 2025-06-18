Gateway Church faces layoffs as donations plummet amid Robert Morris scandal

The Brief Gateway Church is facing layoffs due to a significant drop in tithing, which they attribute to ongoing issues related to their former pastor, Robert Morris. Former pastor Robert Morris was indicted in March on five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child and is currently out on bond awaiting trial. Gateway Church and Robert Morris will go to arbitration next month, as Morris is seeking millions in deferred compensation, retirement, and severance from the church.



Gateway Church has nine campuses in North Texas, but the church says offerings have declined since the scandal involving its former pastor.

What we know:

Layoffs coming to Gateway Church just one-year after pastor Robert Morris resigned after allegations of molesting a 12-year-old girl between 1982 and 1987.

In a letter to members, Gateway says:

"Over the last year, tithing has not mirrored attendance, given the ongoing issues related to the church’s former pastor, and that has led to a significant drop in giving levels."

What they're saying:

Amy Smith runs watchkeep.org and is monitoring ethical concerns at churches.

"Every few months there have been some announcements regarding financial issues," said Smith.

"They can’t just go on with business as usual."

The backstory:

In March, a grand jury indicted Morris on five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child. Morris is now out on bond while awaiting trial.

That same month, Cindy Clemishire, a child abused throughout the 1980s, spoke to state lawmakers.

"I was abused by Robert Morris. Then a traveling evangelist who was married with one child," said Clemishire.

"He told me and I quote, ‘You can never tell anyone because it will ruin everything.’"

Last week, Clemishire filed a lawsuit against Morris, his family, Gateway Church and church leaders, claiming they financially benefited from concealing the sexual assault.

Dig deeper:

"There have been a larger number of people in executive roles that did know about Robert Morris’ abuse of a child and chose to help cover it up," said Smith. "And we are seeing, I think, the consequences of not holding Robert Morris accountable."

Gateway says it’s "strategizing the best way to continue intentionally moving forward and building a sustainable foundation for Gateway’s next season of ministry."

What's next:

Next month, Gateway Church and Morris will face off in an arbitration court hearing. Gateway says Morris is trying to force the church to pay him millions of dollars in deferred compensation, retirement benefits and severance.

Gateway claims Morris’ criminal charges equate to a breach of contract.

Gateway also did not specify how many people would lose their jobs.